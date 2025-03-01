Unearthing History: President Murmu's Visit to Dholavira
President Droupadi Murmu visited Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Indus Valley Civilisation in Gujarat. She explored ancient urban planning, water systems, and artefacts from 3000-1500 BCE. On her visit, she learned about Harappan culture and concluded by planting saplings at the site.
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited Dholavira, a major archaeological site of the Indus Valley Civilisation located on Khadir Bet island in Gujarat's Kutch district. The visit included an exploration of the UNESCO World Heritage site, rich with history from the 5,000-year-old civilisation.
President Murmu received an in-depth briefing on Dholavira's ancient urban planning, water storage and disposal systems, and the distinct Harappan culture by Yadubir Singh Rawat, Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The site is regarded as one of the best-preserved urban settlements from 3000 to 1500 BCE.
She expressed awe at the ancient bead-making factory, stepwells, and the stratified town structure. Artefacts such as pottery, copper items, and stone ornaments were exhibited during her tour. Concluding her visit, President Murmu planted saplings on the Dholavira premises, witnessed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and other officials.
