Stars and Scandals: Highlights from the Entertainment World

In a weekend filled with entertainment highlights, several luminaries took center stage. Charli XCX emerged as a big winner at the BRIT Awards, bagging multiple categories including Album of the Year for her influential album 'Brat'.

Netflix faced a setback with its Oscar ambitions as resurfaced social media posts affected the chances of 'Emilia Perez', which had been a promising contender at this year's Academy Awards. The film had previously made waves at Cannes with its genre-bending narrative.

Tragic news struck the industry with the deaths of iconic artists Angie Stone, following a car accident, and David Johansen, influential for his role with the New York Dolls. In other news, logistical challenges arose when Shakira's world tour led to a venue change for Monterrey's soccer match, while health issues forced Gracie Abrams to cancel her show in Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)