Stars and Scandals: Highlights from the Entertainment World

The entertainment world saw notable events including Charli XCX's triumph at the BRIT Awards, Netflix's Oscar hopes dashed by resurfaced social media posts, and significant losses with the deaths of celebrities Angie Stone and David Johansen. Meanwhile, Shakira's tour disrupted a Champions Cup venue, and Gracie Abrams canceled a concert due to illness.

In a weekend filled with entertainment highlights, several luminaries took center stage. Charli XCX emerged as a big winner at the BRIT Awards, bagging multiple categories including Album of the Year for her influential album 'Brat'.

Netflix faced a setback with its Oscar ambitions as resurfaced social media posts affected the chances of 'Emilia Perez', which had been a promising contender at this year's Academy Awards. The film had previously made waves at Cannes with its genre-bending narrative.

Tragic news struck the industry with the deaths of iconic artists Angie Stone, following a car accident, and David Johansen, influential for his role with the New York Dolls. In other news, logistical challenges arose when Shakira's world tour led to a venue change for Monterrey's soccer match, while health issues forced Gracie Abrams to cancel her show in Brussels.

