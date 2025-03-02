Left Menu

Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia: A Glimpse at His Health and Resilience

Pope Francis, aged 88, has been hospitalized since February 14 at Rome's Gemelli hospital due to double pneumonia that complicated his respiratory health. Despite his condition, which requires non-invasive ventilation and oxygen therapy, the pope is actively managing Vatican affairs and expresses gratitude for public prayers.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who has been battling double pneumonia for 17 days, remains in stable condition, according to the Vatican. The pontiff engaged in meetings with top Vatican officials on Sunday, expressing gratitude towards well-wishers for their prayers.

Despite serious respiratory problems that have required prolonged hospital care, Francis has continued to administrate Vatican duties from Rome's Gemelli Hospital. A Vatican spokesperson reported that the pope, despite earlier struggles on Friday, is now showing signs of improvement.

The health of the 88-year-old remains closely monitored, with medical updates anticipated. The Vatican emphasizes that while his condition has stabilized, he remains under guarded prognosis, requiring continued mechanical ventilation support.

