Pope Francis on the Road to Recovery: Hope Amidst Health Challenges

Pope Francis is demonstrating signs of recovery as he battles a severe case of double pneumonia. On Sunday, the Vatican confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff no longer required mechanical ventilation and was breathing with the aid of a small nasal oxygen tube, marking a significant improvement in his condition.

Despite showing progress, Francis's medical team continues to keep the outlook cautious due to complications arising from a serious respiratory infection. The pope, who has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14, expressed gratitude for the prayers and support received from well-wishers worldwide.

His prolonged hospital stay has drawn concern, yet his admirers remain hopeful. Pilgrims gathered at the Vatican expressed optimism for his recovery, sending heartfelt messages of support. Francis's absence from public view marks the longest since his papacy began in 2013, intensifying anticipation for his return.

(With inputs from agencies.)