Star-studded Oscars Night: Glamour, Surprises, and Fierce Competition

The Oscars glittered with glamour as stars like Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez lit up the red carpet. With no dominant front-runner, films such as 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave' were in tight competition for the coveted best picture award.

Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore were among those vying for their first Oscars, while Conan O'Brien took the stage as host, balancing humor with tributes to Los Angeles. Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' led nominations, though controversy affected its odds.

As the awards unfolded, the tension built, with Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet in contention for best actor, and Moore expected to clinch best actress. International membership changes hinted at a possible surprise win for Fernanda Torres in a lively, unpredictable evening.

