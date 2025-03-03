Left Menu

Kieran Culkin's Oscar Triumph for 'A Real Pain'

Kieran Culkin won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in 'A Real Pain.' Known for his work in 'Succession,' he's been acclaimed with numerous awards. Culkin's extensive filmography includes roles in 'Home Alone' and 'The Cider House Rules.' His brother, Rory, is also an actor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 06:00 IST
Kieran Culkin's Oscar Triumph for 'A Real Pain'
Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin secured the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday, celebrated for his portrayal of an effervescent American tourist in the film 'A Real Pain.'

Celebrated for his role in HBO's 'Succession,' Culkin dominated the award season, clinching victories at the BAFTA, Critic's Choice, Golden Globe, and SAG awards. 'A Real Pain,' exploring a Jewish heritage journey through Poland by two cousins, was also recognized with a nomination for best original screenplay but missed out on picture and director nods. At 42, Culkin's accolades include a Golden Globe for his portrayal as Roman Roy in 'Succession.' He shares familial acting ties, with roles alongside his brother Macaulay in 'Home Alone' and Rory also pursuing an acting career.

Beyond television, Culkin has had prominent roles in films such as 'Igby Goes Down,' 'The Cider House Rules,' and 'Scott Pilgrim vs the World.' His part in 'A Real Pain' almost didn't happen due to initial hesitations, until encouraged by producer and former girlfriend Emma Stone. 'It was one of the very rare scripts that made me laugh out loud,' Culkin remarked to New York magazine. Fellow 'Succession' actor Jeremy Strong was also in the running for best supporting actor for his role in 'The Apprentice.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025