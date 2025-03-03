Kieran Culkin's Oscar Triumph for 'A Real Pain'

Kieran Culkin secured the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday, celebrated for his portrayal of an effervescent American tourist in the film 'A Real Pain.'

Celebrated for his role in HBO's 'Succession,' Culkin dominated the award season, clinching victories at the BAFTA, Critic's Choice, Golden Globe, and SAG awards. 'A Real Pain,' exploring a Jewish heritage journey through Poland by two cousins, was also recognized with a nomination for best original screenplay but missed out on picture and director nods. At 42, Culkin's accolades include a Golden Globe for his portrayal as Roman Roy in 'Succession.' He shares familial acting ties, with roles alongside his brother Macaulay in 'Home Alone' and Rory also pursuing an acting career.

Beyond television, Culkin has had prominent roles in films such as 'Igby Goes Down,' 'The Cider House Rules,' and 'Scott Pilgrim vs the World.' His part in 'A Real Pain' almost didn't happen due to initial hesitations, until encouraged by producer and former girlfriend Emma Stone. 'It was one of the very rare scripts that made me laugh out loud,' Culkin remarked to New York magazine. Fellow 'Succession' actor Jeremy Strong was also in the running for best supporting actor for his role in 'The Apprentice.'

