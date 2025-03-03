Adrien Brody's Second Oscar Triumph in 'The Brutalist'

Adrien Brody has triumphed again at the Oscars, securing his second Best Actor award for his powerful portrayal of an immigrant architect in 'The Brutalist.' This victory comes two decades after his first Oscar win for 'The Pianist.'

Brody, aged 51, now stands among the celebrated few who have won this prestigious honor multiple times. His performance in the film reflects his own family's immigrant story, as Brody's mother, acclaimed photographer Sylvia Plachy, made a similar journey from Hungary.

In addition to his role in 'The Brutalist,' Brody's filmography boasts appearances in works by renowned directors such as Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, alongside commercial hits like 'King Kong' and 'Predators.' His upcoming projects include the medieval action film 'Emperor.'

