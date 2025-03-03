Left Menu

Adrien Brody's Second Oscar Triumph in 'The Brutalist'

Adrien Brody wins his second Best Actor Oscar for his role in 'The Brutalist.' The film echoes his personal family history of immigration. Brody, noted for his previous Oscar-winning role in 'The Pianist,' joins the ranks of multiple winners in this category alongside acting legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:51 IST
Adrien Brody's Second Oscar Triumph in 'The Brutalist'
Adrien Brody

Adrien Brody has triumphed again at the Oscars, securing his second Best Actor award for his powerful portrayal of an immigrant architect in 'The Brutalist.' This victory comes two decades after his first Oscar win for 'The Pianist.'

Brody, aged 51, now stands among the celebrated few who have won this prestigious honor multiple times. His performance in the film reflects his own family's immigrant story, as Brody's mother, acclaimed photographer Sylvia Plachy, made a similar journey from Hungary.

In addition to his role in 'The Brutalist,' Brody's filmography boasts appearances in works by renowned directors such as Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, alongside commercial hits like 'King Kong' and 'Predators.' His upcoming projects include the medieval action film 'Emperor.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025