A Legacy in Indian Sports: Remembering Suresh Kalmadi

The passing of former IOA president Suresh Kalmadi has been met with widespread sorrow across India's sports fraternity. Kalmadi, aged 81, succumbed to illness in Pune, leaving behind a monumental legacy in Indian sports administration that spans over two decades.

P.T. Usha, the current president of the IOA, expressed sadness over Kalmadi's demise, reminiscing about his transformative contributions to athletics during his tenure as president of the AFI. Similarly, Lalit Bhanot, Kalmadi's long-time associate, highlighted his pivotal role in reshaping Indian sports, particularly through his development programs and international collaborations.

Under Kalmadi's leadership, India hosted significant events like the Commonwealth Games and the Afro Asian Games. His vision was also instrumental in creating platforms that propelled Indian athletes to global stages. Despite facing controversies, Kalmadi's efforts undisputedly left an indelible mark on India's sporting domain.

