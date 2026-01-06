Left Menu

A Legacy in Indian Sports: Remembering Suresh Kalmadi

The Indian sports community mourns the loss of Suresh Kalmadi, former IOA president, who significantly impacted the Olympic movement in India. Esteemed as a dedicated sports promoter, Kalmadi's decade-spanning service included organizing major sporting events and programs that changed the landscape of Indian athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:54 IST
A Legacy in Indian Sports: Remembering Suresh Kalmadi
  • Country:
  • India

The passing of former IOA president Suresh Kalmadi has been met with widespread sorrow across India's sports fraternity. Kalmadi, aged 81, succumbed to illness in Pune, leaving behind a monumental legacy in Indian sports administration that spans over two decades.

P.T. Usha, the current president of the IOA, expressed sadness over Kalmadi's demise, reminiscing about his transformative contributions to athletics during his tenure as president of the AFI. Similarly, Lalit Bhanot, Kalmadi's long-time associate, highlighted his pivotal role in reshaping Indian sports, particularly through his development programs and international collaborations.

Under Kalmadi's leadership, India hosted significant events like the Commonwealth Games and the Afro Asian Games. His vision was also instrumental in creating platforms that propelled Indian athletes to global stages. Despite facing controversies, Kalmadi's efforts undisputedly left an indelible mark on India's sporting domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aimtron Electronics Enters Railway Signalling Market in India

Aimtron Electronics Enters Railway Signalling Market in India

 India
2
Owaisi Urges Voters to Challenge Political Status Quo with Bold Choices

Owaisi Urges Voters to Challenge Political Status Quo with Bold Choices

 India
3
Safety Oversight Exposed: Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort Bar

Safety Oversight Exposed: Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort Bar

 Global
4
Union Minister Slams Anti-National Sentiments at JNU

Union Minister Slams Anti-National Sentiments at JNU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026