Oscar's Emotional Tribute: Hollywood Remembers Gene Hackman

The 2025 Oscars paid tribute to the recently deceased Gene Hackman, with Morgan Freeman delivering a moving speech. The In Memoriam segment honored several industry greats, though omissions stirred controversy. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the ceremony captivated audiences worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:46 IST
Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 2025 Oscars ceremony took an emotional turn during its In Memoriam segment, as the late Gene Hackman was celebrated. Morgan Freeman, taking center stage, delivered a heartfelt homage to the legendary actor, who passed away just days before the event.

Morgan Freeman poignantly commemorated Hackman's life, saying, "Our community lost a giant and I lost a dear friend." Freeman reflected on his personal experiences with Hackman, highlighting his generosity as a performer and the influential legacy he left on the film industry.

The In Memoriam segment was a touching testimonial not just to Hackman, but to other notable figures who passed away, such as Jon Amos and David Lynch, set against the backdrop of a beautiful Mozart orchestral piece. However, the tribute's notable omissions included Shannen Doherty and Michelle Trachtenberg, sparking reactions from viewers. The 2025 ceremony, hosted by Conan O'Brien, aired live on ABC and Hulu, reaching audiences both in the U.S. and globally, with JioHotstar streaming it in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

