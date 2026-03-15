France's Municipal Elections: A Prelude to 2027

France is gearing up for municipal elections on March 15 and 22, seen as a crucial barometer for next year's presidential contest. The elections will gauge the traction of the far-right National Rally (RN) and highlight emerging alliances in France's increasingly splintered political landscape.

These elections involve nearly 35,000 communes, ranging from major cities to tiny villages. Mayors remain among France's most trusted officials, and local results often shape national momentum, potentially influencing which issues resonate with the electorate and setting the tone for the Senate's composition.

The far-right RN regards this electoral exercise as pivotal for advancing its 2027 presidential ambitions, aiming to expand its reach in larger urban areas. Meanwhile, diverse local issues from security to taxes make the outcomes difficult to predict in this politically charged climate.