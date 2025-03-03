Unveiling of 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' on Netflix

Netflix has announced the premiere of 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', a gripping series featuring Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, slated for March 20. The show is directed by Neeraj Pandey, known for hits like 'Baby' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Following the narrative style of its predecessor 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', the series dives into the early 2000s era, engulfed in power tussles involving gangsters and politicians, where legality hangs by a thread.

Featuring an ensemble cast with Parambrata Chatterjee and Saswata Chatterjee among others, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' promises thrilling action and unexpected twists. Jeet expressed his excitement about his Netflix debut, highlighting the show's potential for sparking impactful conversations.

(With inputs from agencies.)