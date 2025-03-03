Left Menu

Unveiling of 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' on Netflix

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', starring Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, is set to debut on Netflix on March 20. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this series follows the success of 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' and explores early 2000s' power struggles in a city ruled by gangsters and politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:06 IST
Unveiling of 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' on Netflix
  • Country:
  • India

Netflix has announced the premiere of 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', a gripping series featuring Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, slated for March 20. The show is directed by Neeraj Pandey, known for hits like 'Baby' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Following the narrative style of its predecessor 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', the series dives into the early 2000s era, engulfed in power tussles involving gangsters and politicians, where legality hangs by a thread.

Featuring an ensemble cast with Parambrata Chatterjee and Saswata Chatterjee among others, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' promises thrilling action and unexpected twists. Jeet expressed his excitement about his Netflix debut, highlighting the show's potential for sparking impactful conversations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025