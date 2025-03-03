Oscars 2025: Emotional Tribute to Quincy Jones by Oprah and Whoopi

The 2025 Oscars ceremony delivered numerous standout moments, yet none were as poignant as the tribute to the late Quincy Jones. Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, co-stars in 'The Color Purple', stood under the klieg lights on Sunday night to commemorate Jones' towering achievements in the realms of music and film.

Winfrey articulated the sentiment of the evening, stating, "Tonight we honor the true American legend whose movies and music continue to inspire us all," according to Variety. Echoing this homage, Goldberg remarked, "When we talk about Black excellence, we're talking about Quincy. In 1967, Quincy Jones was the first Black composer nominated in the original song category for 'The Eyes of Love' in the film 'Banning.'" Variety further detailed the event's proceedings.

Following the tribute, the stage lit up with Queen Latifah's electrifying performance of 'Ease on Down the Road' from The Wiz, a film produced by Jones that earned him a Grammy Award. Accompanied by a cohort of backup singers and dancers, Latifah's dynamic rendition left the audience in rapture and rendered a fitting celebration of Jones' dynamic six-decade career, boasting 28 Grammy wins and several significant Oscar nods, including recognition for his indelible work on 'The Color Purple', now marking its 40th anniversary (ANI).

