Swift Crisis Management: Navigating the Maha Kumbh Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the swift actions undertaken by his government following the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. While speaking to officials from the Indian Institute of Management and Indian Postal Service in Lucknow, Adityanath highlighted the importance of preventing panic among the eight crore devotees present.

The tragedy saw 30 devotees killed and 60 injured at the Sangam ghat during Mauni Amavasya, a key bathing day of the Maha Kumbh. Adityanath explained the challenges faced, such as managing bathing orders among the Akharas and ensuring that rituals proceeded smoothly.

Despite the initial challenges, the administration delayed the 'Amrit Snan' ritual, effectively managing the situation. Asserting the need for effective crisis management and coordination, the chief minister shared the crucial role of dialogue and decision-making in ensuring the smooth execution of the religious event attended by over 66 crore pilgrims.

