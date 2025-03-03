Left Menu

Supreme Court Eases Restrictions on Popular Podcaster Amid Obscenity Charge

India's Supreme Court allowed podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia to resume airing his shows under conditions of maintaining 'morality and decency'. Charged with obscenity, the court required an undertaking before allowing the restart, emphasizing that livelihoods were at stake.

India's Supreme Court has provided relief to Ranveer Allahabadia, a popular fitness influencer and podcaster, by permitting him to resume his shows under conditions that ensure adherence to 'morality and decency' standards.

The decision follows accusations of obscenity against Allahabadia, also known as 'BeerBiceps', for an inappropriate question posed on a YouTube show, which led to police complaints and legal action. The court's ruling permits the continuation of 'The Ranveer Show', critical for the livelihoods of his 280 employees.

The court, however, maintains restrictions against airing any content that could affect the legal merits of the ongoing case. India remains a conservative society that values family and religious norms, prompting such legal considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

