Supreme Court Eases Restrictions on Popular Podcaster Amid Obscenity Charge
India's Supreme Court allowed podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia to resume airing his shows under conditions of maintaining 'morality and decency'. Charged with obscenity, the court required an undertaking before allowing the restart, emphasizing that livelihoods were at stake.
India's Supreme Court has provided relief to Ranveer Allahabadia, a popular fitness influencer and podcaster, by permitting him to resume his shows under conditions that ensure adherence to 'morality and decency' standards.
The decision follows accusations of obscenity against Allahabadia, also known as 'BeerBiceps', for an inappropriate question posed on a YouTube show, which led to police complaints and legal action. The court's ruling permits the continuation of 'The Ranveer Show', critical for the livelihoods of his 280 employees.
The court, however, maintains restrictions against airing any content that could affect the legal merits of the ongoing case. India remains a conservative society that values family and religious norms, prompting such legal considerations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Shields Podcaster Amid Obscenity Row: A Legal Tussle on Morality
Ashutosh Sinha's Dramatic Protest: Mourning Morality in Uttar Pradesh
Social media influencer Ranveer Allahabadia appears before Cyber Cell in Navi Mumbai in connection with remarks in web show: Police.
Supreme Court Clears Ranveer Allahabadia's Podcast Amid Calls for Content Regulation
Supreme Court Allows Ranveer Show with Morality Clause