Justice Bhuyan Highlights the Gap in Constitutional Morality

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the significant gap between constitutional morality and public morality in India. He illustrated this with incidents of discrimination based on religious identity and the costly nature of legal proceedings in India. He praised Telangana's progress in gender and minority representation in the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:55 IST
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court voiced concerns on Wednesday about India's distance from achieving constitutional morality. Speaking at an event organized by the Telangana Judges' Association, he referred to examples of religious discrimination, underlining the need for constitutional values to dominate public morality, despite popular sentiment.

Justice Bhuyan stressed the challenges ordinary citizens face in accessing legal redress due to associated costs, despite lower legal fees. He pointed to incidents of prejudice affecting housing and education, demonstrating societal disparities and how public morality often diverges from constitutional expectations, particularly in personal domains like marriage.

Highlighting judicial progress, Justice Bhuyan commended Telangana for its strides in gender and minority representation in the judiciary. However, he acknowledged the necessity for ongoing improvement, noting the state's achievements as reflective of its democratic and inclusive culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

