Justice Bhuyan Highlights the Gap in Constitutional Morality

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court voiced concerns on Wednesday about India's distance from achieving constitutional morality. Speaking at an event organized by the Telangana Judges' Association, he referred to examples of religious discrimination, underlining the need for constitutional values to dominate public morality, despite popular sentiment.

Justice Bhuyan stressed the challenges ordinary citizens face in accessing legal redress due to associated costs, despite lower legal fees. He pointed to incidents of prejudice affecting housing and education, demonstrating societal disparities and how public morality often diverges from constitutional expectations, particularly in personal domains like marriage.

Highlighting judicial progress, Justice Bhuyan commended Telangana for its strides in gender and minority representation in the judiciary. However, he acknowledged the necessity for ongoing improvement, noting the state's achievements as reflective of its democratic and inclusive culture.

