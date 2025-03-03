Left Menu

India's VFX Triumph: DNEG Steers 'Dune: Part Two' to Oscar Glory

Mumbai-based Double Negative (DNEG) played a crucial role in the visual effects of 'Dune: Part Two', earning the film an Oscar. CEO Namit Malhotra hailed the achievement as evidence of India's growing clout in VFX, calling for more visual effects-driven Indian films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:17 IST
Mumbai-based Double Negative (DNEG) has garnered significant attention this year, clinching an Academy Award for its visual effects work on 'Dune: Part Two'. The win highlights India's burgeoning influence in the visual effects sector, with CEO Namit Malhotra underscoring the nation's crucial contributions to major Hollywood productions.

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer received the Oscar for their work on the Denis Villeneuve-directed movie, with Lambert acknowledging DNEG's pivotal role in bringing the fictional desert planet Arrakis to life. Malhotra expressed hope that Indian cinema would increasingly incorporate cutting-edge VFX into storytelling.

Reflecting on DNEG's success, Malhotra emphasized the importance of collaboration and technology alignment with filmmakers' visions, noting past triumphs with 'Ex Machina', 'Blade Runner 2049', and 'Tenet'. While acknowledging challenges faced by peers like Technicolor, he stressed DNEG's commitment to talent development and technological innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

