Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Media for Bullying and Unrealistic Expectations

Millie Bobby Brown, famed for her role as Eleven in 'Stranger Things', has lashed out at media outlets for what she describes as the dissection of her appearance and choices. The British actor stressed that such coverage equates to bullying rather than journalism.

Brown's comments emerge in the wake of media buzz about her recent blonde hairdo during promotions for her new Netflix film 'The Electric State', with some asserting the change made her appear older. In a candid Instagram video, she urged for a better approach, stating that young girls should grow without the fear of undue scrutiny.

The 21-year-old actor, who began her career at 10, spoke out against the pressure to maintain her youthful looks from 'Stranger Things' Season 1, refusing to apologize for growing up. Fellow actors Emma Caulfield, Louis Partridge, and Kevin Vechiatto expressed their support, highlighting the harsh spotlight placed on women in the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)