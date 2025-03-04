Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Seat Over Film Festival Snub Controversy

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is embroiled in controversy after allegedly declining an invitation to an International Film Festival in Bengaluru. Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda claims to have evidence supporting his statement. Gowda clarifies his comments, emphasizing respect for Kannada roots and denies inciting violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:14 IST
Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Seat Over Film Festival Snub Controversy
Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has recently become the focal point of a brewing controversy following allegations by Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga. The MLA claims that the 'Chhaava' star refused an invitation from the Karnataka government to participate in an International Film Festival held in Bengaluru.

During a media interaction on Tuesday, Ravikumar asserted that he possesses proof confirming Rashmika's team's decision to decline the invitation. While earlier suggesting that Rashmika should be 'taught a lesson' for her absence, Gowda emphasized that his remarks were not intended to incite violence or rowdyism.

Gowda further clarified his stance while speaking to ANI, emphasizing his pride in being a Kannadiga and respect for his cultural roots. He expressed disappointment over Rashmika's alleged lack of time for the festival and reiterated the need for remembering one's origins, especially as she advances her career in Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025