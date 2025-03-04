Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Seat Over Film Festival Snub Controversy
Actor Rashmika Mandanna is embroiled in controversy after allegedly declining an invitation to an International Film Festival in Bengaluru. Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda claims to have evidence supporting his statement. Gowda clarifies his comments, emphasizing respect for Kannada roots and denies inciting violence.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna has recently become the focal point of a brewing controversy following allegations by Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga. The MLA claims that the 'Chhaava' star refused an invitation from the Karnataka government to participate in an International Film Festival held in Bengaluru.
During a media interaction on Tuesday, Ravikumar asserted that he possesses proof confirming Rashmika's team's decision to decline the invitation. While earlier suggesting that Rashmika should be 'taught a lesson' for her absence, Gowda emphasized that his remarks were not intended to incite violence or rowdyism.
Gowda further clarified his stance while speaking to ANI, emphasizing his pride in being a Kannadiga and respect for his cultural roots. He expressed disappointment over Rashmika's alleged lack of time for the festival and reiterated the need for remembering one's origins, especially as she advances her career in Bollywood.
