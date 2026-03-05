UK's Tougher Asylum Seeker Measures Amidst Political Pressure
The UK, under the Labour government, is implementing stricter measures for asylum seekers, revoking support for lawbreakers and those who can self-sustain. Inspired by Denmark, the plan includes closing asylum hotels and offering payouts for voluntary departure. These steps aim to address rising political pressure from Reform UK.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:07 IST
The UK government is set to enforce stricter regulations on asylum seekers, withdrawing accommodations and financial support for those breaking the law or working illegally.
Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood announced measures that take cues from Denmark, including an incentivized departure program offering up to 40,000 pounds per family for voluntary exit.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour faces pressure both from Reform UK and internal party tensions, as it navigates immigration policies caught between Reform's hardline stance and the Green's open borders approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
