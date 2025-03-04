The New 'T'rust in Hair: Garnier Teams Up with Dhonis

Garnier, a global leader in beauty, has introduced an innovative hair color campaign featuring Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni as ambassadors of trust in Garnier Black Naturals. This collaboration aims to promote natural-looking hair color among Indian consumers.

The campaign's central theme is 'T'rust, a play on Dhoni's intimate relationship with fans who depend on his leadership and decision-making skills. Much like Dhoni's cricket precision, Garnier Black Naturals delivers consistent, trustworthy results with its range of five shades. Dhoni and Sakshi showcase their candid chemistry in the campaign's TV commercial, blending humor and authenticity.

Simultaneously launched across traditional, digital, and outdoor media platforms, Garnier's 360-degree approach seeks to connect deeper with audiences by integrating the power couple's influential presence. The campaign is expected to solidify Garnier's reputation in India as the go-to choice for natural hair transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)