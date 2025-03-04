Left Menu

The New 'T'rust in Hair: Garnier Teams Up with Dhonis

Garnier Black Naturals partners with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni to promote trusted hair color transformations in India. The campaign leverages the Dhonis' reputation for reliability to emphasize the brand's commitment to natural-looking hair color and authenticity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:21 IST
The New 'T'rust in Hair: Garnier Teams Up with Dhonis
  • Country:
  • India

Garnier, a global leader in beauty, has introduced an innovative hair color campaign featuring Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni as ambassadors of trust in Garnier Black Naturals. This collaboration aims to promote natural-looking hair color among Indian consumers.

The campaign's central theme is 'T'rust, a play on Dhoni's intimate relationship with fans who depend on his leadership and decision-making skills. Much like Dhoni's cricket precision, Garnier Black Naturals delivers consistent, trustworthy results with its range of five shades. Dhoni and Sakshi showcase their candid chemistry in the campaign's TV commercial, blending humor and authenticity.

Simultaneously launched across traditional, digital, and outdoor media platforms, Garnier's 360-degree approach seeks to connect deeper with audiences by integrating the power couple's influential presence. The campaign is expected to solidify Garnier's reputation in India as the go-to choice for natural hair transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025