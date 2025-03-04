Yogi Adityanath Hails Maha Kumbh's Economic Boom Amidst Opposition Criticism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Assembly on Tuesday, countering opposition claims about the Maha Kumbh's negative impact. He emphasized that a family with 130 boats garnered a profit of Rs 30 crore in the 45-day-religious event, dismissing allegations of exploitation. Adityanath praised the flawless conduct and significant economic benefits of the Maha Kumbh, stating that 66 crore pilgrims and tourists visited the event without any incidents.

Adityanath outlined the broader economic impact, revealing that Rs 7,500 crore spent on the event yielded a business turnover of Rs 3 lakh crore. The sectors benefiting included Rs 40,000 crore in hotels and Rs 1.5 lakh crore in transportation. This economic activity was projected to enhance India's GDP growth by 6.5% for the year.

Furthermore, Adityanath stressed ongoing infrastructure improvements in Prayagraj as part of the long-term legacy of the Maha Kumbh. The developments include new roads, flyovers, and corridors. He also noted the cultural significance of areas like Shringverpur, tying infrastructure investments to heritage preservation, and received international acclaim from major media outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)