Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Hails Maha Kumbh's Economic Boom Amidst Opposition Criticism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rebuffed opposition criticism by highlighting the Maha Kumbh's massive economic impact. He cited a boatman's family making significant profit as evidence of economic success and emphasized the event's flawless management and contributions to GDP growth and infrastructure development in Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:40 IST
Yogi Adityanath Hails Maha Kumbh's Economic Boom Amidst Opposition Criticism
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Assembly on Tuesday, countering opposition claims about the Maha Kumbh's negative impact. He emphasized that a family with 130 boats garnered a profit of Rs 30 crore in the 45-day-religious event, dismissing allegations of exploitation. Adityanath praised the flawless conduct and significant economic benefits of the Maha Kumbh, stating that 66 crore pilgrims and tourists visited the event without any incidents.

Adityanath outlined the broader economic impact, revealing that Rs 7,500 crore spent on the event yielded a business turnover of Rs 3 lakh crore. The sectors benefiting included Rs 40,000 crore in hotels and Rs 1.5 lakh crore in transportation. This economic activity was projected to enhance India's GDP growth by 6.5% for the year.

Furthermore, Adityanath stressed ongoing infrastructure improvements in Prayagraj as part of the long-term legacy of the Maha Kumbh. The developments include new roads, flyovers, and corridors. He also noted the cultural significance of areas like Shringverpur, tying infrastructure investments to heritage preservation, and received international acclaim from major media outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025