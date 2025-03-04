Mizoram's Wine and Beer Bill: A New Chapter in Prohibition Debate

In a significant legislative move, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government is set to present a new Bill in the Mizoram assembly on Wednesday. The proposed amendment seeks to allow the sale of wine and beer crafted from locally sourced fruits and rice, a decision poised to stir the longstanding debate over alcohol prohibition in the state.

Despite the upcoming changes, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has made it clear that the broader ban on alcoholic beverages under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act of 2019 will remain firmly in place. The Act, introduced by the former Mizo National Front regime, continues to reflect the state's strict stance on liquor sales.

Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar will introduce the Bill, which not only targets local wine and beer production but also considers the sale of traditional Mizo alcoholic beverages. Notably, the Churches have been involved in consultations, and their support underscores the sensitive socio-cultural dynamics at play in Mizoram's approach to alcohol regulation.

