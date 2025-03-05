Shah Rukh Khan Joins LT Foods for DAAWAT® Basmati Promotion
LT Foods Ltd. partners with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to endorse its flagship basmati brand, DAAWAT®. The collaboration celebrates the brand's commitment to quality and excellence, aligning with Khan's reputation. DAAWAT® aims to deliver exquisite food experiences globally, fostering joy and togetherness.
LT Foods Ltd., an esteemed global FMCG company from India, has proudly unveiled its collaboration with megastar Shah Rukh Khan for their premium basmati rice brand DAAWAT®.
The partnership highlights the convergence of the Bollywood icon's renown for outstanding performances with DAAWAT®'s reputation for quality food experiences appreciated by millions worldwide.
Shah Rukh Khan expressed excitement for the collaboration, underscoring the shared passion for excellence and inspiring exceptional dining experiences globally with DAAWAT® as they extend their market reach.
