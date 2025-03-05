Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Joins LT Foods for DAAWAT® Basmati Promotion

LT Foods Ltd. partners with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to endorse its flagship basmati brand, DAAWAT®. The collaboration celebrates the brand's commitment to quality and excellence, aligning with Khan's reputation. DAAWAT® aims to deliver exquisite food experiences globally, fostering joy and togetherness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:38 IST
Shah Rukh Khan Joins LT Foods for DAAWAT® Basmati Promotion
Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

LT Foods Ltd., an esteemed global FMCG company from India, has proudly unveiled its collaboration with megastar Shah Rukh Khan for their premium basmati rice brand DAAWAT®.

The partnership highlights the convergence of the Bollywood icon's renown for outstanding performances with DAAWAT®'s reputation for quality food experiences appreciated by millions worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed excitement for the collaboration, underscoring the shared passion for excellence and inspiring exceptional dining experiences globally with DAAWAT® as they extend their market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025