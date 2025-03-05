Dolphin 'Sky-Dive' Turns Fishing Trip Wild for NZ Trio

A serene fishing outing became tumultuous for three New Zealanders when an unexpected guest, a 400-kilogram bottlenose dolphin, crash-landed into their vessel.

The animal appeared to fall from the sky, causing havoc by damaging the boat. Dean Harrison, the boat's owner, recounted the event, describing how the dolphin's abrupt arrival shattered fishing rods and harmed the boat's bow.

Though one passenger sustained minor injuries, the trio managed to keep the dolphin moist and safe until conservationists assisted in its return to the sea. The dolphin, named Tohu, swam away, leaving the men with a story of nature's unpredictability.

