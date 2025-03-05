Left Menu

Dolphin 'Sky-Dive' Turns Fishing Trip Wild for NZ Trio

A tranquil fishing expedition for three New Zealand men became chaotic when a dolphin unexpectedly landed in their boat. Weighing over 400kg, the dolphin caused significant damage. Rescued by conservation workers, the creature, named Tohu, was safely returned to the ocean, leaving the fishermen with an unforgettable story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:59 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A serene fishing outing became tumultuous for three New Zealanders when an unexpected guest, a 400-kilogram bottlenose dolphin, crash-landed into their vessel.

The animal appeared to fall from the sky, causing havoc by damaging the boat. Dean Harrison, the boat's owner, recounted the event, describing how the dolphin's abrupt arrival shattered fishing rods and harmed the boat's bow.

Though one passenger sustained minor injuries, the trio managed to keep the dolphin moist and safe until conservationists assisted in its return to the sea. The dolphin, named Tohu, swam away, leaving the men with a story of nature's unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

