Architectures of Transition: Innovating South Asian Spaces

The Avani Institute of Design presents 'Architectures of Transition,' a dynamic exhibition exploring the innovative practices of 41 architecture firms in South Asia. Curated by noted architects, the event delves into how architecture is evolving amidst socio-economic and environmental shifts, fostering community engagement and sustainable design avenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:09 IST
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 5: The Avani Institute of Design recently hosted the traveling exhibition, 'Architectures of Transition: Emergent Practices in South Asia.' Inaugurated on February 16, 2025, this exhibition marks a significant moment in architectural discourse.

Featuring the work of 41 emerging architecture practices, it highlights how architects are redefining spaces with innovation and empathy to shape communities' futures. Curated by architects Rahul Mehrotra, Devashree Shah, and Pranav Thole, it emphasizes participatory frameworks and addresses social and humane aspects of architecture.

The event, part of a broader research initiative, the State of Architecture in South Asia, probes architecture's role amidst climate change and socio-economic transformations. A panel discussion in Calicut further explored these themes with key industry voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

