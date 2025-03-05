Left Menu

Simone Ashley Embarks on a New Chapter Post-Breakup

Simone Ashley reveals her split with boyfriend Constantin 'Tino' Klein, emphasizing her focus on personal growth and professional challenges. The couple's final public appearance was in October 2023 before their split. Ashley shared their relationship journey that began in 2022 and became public in March 2023.

Renowned 'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley has announced her recent breakup with boyfriend Constantin 'Tino' Klein. The news coincides with Ashley's promotion of her latest film, 'Picture This', a romantic comedy. Speaking to E! News, Ashley described this new phase of her life as her 'single era,' which began in January.

The couple, who began dating in 2022, made their relationship Instagram official in March 2023. However, their last public appearance together was in October, attending an art exhibition by Marco Capaldo in London. The split marks a distinct chapter for Ashley, who is redirecting her focus towards personal growth and career progression.

Simone Ashley's romance with Tino began at the Grand Prix in Monaco, a connection she subtly acknowledged in November 2022. Despite the recent split, Ashley remains optimistic, focusing on self-discovery and professional endeavors as she steps further away from her high-profile role in 'Bridgerton.'

