Simone Ashley Embarks on a New Chapter Post-Breakup

Renowned 'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley has announced her recent breakup with boyfriend Constantin 'Tino' Klein. The news coincides with Ashley's promotion of her latest film, 'Picture This', a romantic comedy. Speaking to E! News, Ashley described this new phase of her life as her 'single era,' which began in January.

The couple, who began dating in 2022, made their relationship Instagram official in March 2023. However, their last public appearance together was in October, attending an art exhibition by Marco Capaldo in London. The split marks a distinct chapter for Ashley, who is redirecting her focus towards personal growth and career progression.

Simone Ashley's romance with Tino began at the Grand Prix in Monaco, a connection she subtly acknowledged in November 2022. Despite the recent split, Ashley remains optimistic, focusing on self-discovery and professional endeavors as she steps further away from her high-profile role in 'Bridgerton.'

(With inputs from agencies.)