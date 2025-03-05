The Role That Wasn't: Barack Obama Declines 'Severance' Season 2 Offer

Actor and director Ben Stiller recently shared an intriguing anecdote on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' about how former U.S. President Barack Obama was approached for a voice role in Stiller's directorial series 'Severance' Season 2. The request came through indirect channels as Stiller did not personally ask Obama but knew someone connected to the former president's lawyer.

Stiller detailed how he sent an email hoping to secure Obama's participation. He was pleasantly surprised to receive a response from Obama himself, who expressed his admiration for the show and excitement about the upcoming season but ultimately declined the role due to a busy schedule.

The voice role, intended for the 'Lumon is Listening' video in the Apple TV+ series, was eventually taken up by actor Keanu Reeves. Stiller praised Reeves, noting his warm and inviting voice added a unique touch to the show's experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)