Actor-Producer Sohum Shah "tweaks" Crazxy's climax after audience feedback

Director Girish Kohli and actor Sohum Shah have announced that they have "tweaked" the climax of the film Craxzy after viewers' feedback regarding the disappointing ending. After the massive success of Tumbaad, actor-producer Sohum returned with a thriller film, Craxzy, last month. While the trailer and performance of the actor were widely appreciated by the audience, many felt that the climax of the film reduced the overall thrilling experience of the film.

Taking the viewer's response into consideration, the makers have now decided to change the climax to attract more audiences. The new climax will be available in the cinemas from Friday. Sohum took to his Instagram handle, Sohum Shah wrote,

"Making films is only half the journey-your love completes it. The overwhelming support for Crazxy has been truly humbling. We can tell these stories because of audiences like you, who stand by us and inspire us. Many of you shared that you wanted more from the climax. We hear you. To make your cinematic experience better, more immersive, thrilling and insightful, we've tweaked the climax a little bit with a little surprise thrown in too- catch the new version in cinemas starting this Friday." Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. Crazxy hits cinemas on 28th February 2025.

Sohum rose to fame with his nuanced acting in Tumbbad. Tumbbad 2 is also in the works. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)