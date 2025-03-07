Left Menu

Cynthia Erivo to feature in 'Karoshi'

Wicked actor Cynthia Erivo is set to star in the upcoming action thriller Karoshi.According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the 38-year-old actor will feature alongside Teo Yoo, known for Past Lives and Isabel May 1883.Described as a corporate thriller with a samurai twist, Karoshi is written and directed by Takashi Doscher.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-03-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 12:48 IST
Cynthia Erivo to feature in 'Karoshi'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Wicked'' actor Cynthia Erivo is set to star in the upcoming action thriller ''Karoshi''.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the 38-year-old actor will feature alongside Teo Yoo, known for ''Past Lives'' and Isabel May (1883).

Described as a ''corporate thriller with a samurai twist'', ''Karoshi'' is written and directed by Takashi Doscher. The production of the film is expected to commence in the month of June.

Chad Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz are producing the film through their deal with Lionsgate. Erivo's latest work is ''Wicked (2024) co-starring Ariana Grande. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film is divided into two parts and its second installment is slated to release in November. Erivo portrays the role of Elphaba Thropp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025