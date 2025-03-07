Cynthia Erivo to feature in 'Karoshi'

''Wicked'' actor Cynthia Erivo is set to star in the upcoming action thriller ''Karoshi''.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the 38-year-old actor will feature alongside Teo Yoo, known for ''Past Lives'' and Isabel May (1883).

Described as a ''corporate thriller with a samurai twist'', ''Karoshi'' is written and directed by Takashi Doscher. The production of the film is expected to commence in the month of June.

Chad Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz are producing the film through their deal with Lionsgate. Erivo's latest work is ''Wicked (2024) co-starring Ariana Grande. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film is divided into two parts and its second installment is slated to release in November. Erivo portrays the role of Elphaba Thropp.

