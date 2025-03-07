Left Menu

Conserving History: The Restoration of Tulja Bhawani Temple

The Maharashtra archaeology department is seeking the expertise of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for conservation efforts at Tulja Bhawani Temple, following the discovery of cracks in the temple stones. A panel including ASI archaeologists will be formed to ensure the temple's structural integrity.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:53 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra archaeology department has announced plans to consult the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the conservation of the historic Tulja Bhawani Temple, located in Dharashiv district. This decision comes after cracks were found in the stones supporting the temple's roof during ongoing repair work, according to officials.

Recognizing the need for expert intervention, the state archaeology department will create a panel that includes three superintendents from the ASI to assess and guide the conservation process. Temporary supports have been placed to reinforce the compromised stones, ensuring no immediate threat to the structure's stability.

Recently, the importance of involving the ASI in these efforts was highlighted by Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Raigad Fort Authority president and former Rajya Sabha MP, during his visit to Tuljapur. His call for ASI consultation underscores the significance of preserving the cultural and historical heritage embodied by the Tulja Bhawani Temple.

