I View World Film Festival: Celebrating Cinema Beyond Borders

The I View World Film Festival begins on March 12 with the screening of 'My Melbourne', an anthology by Onir, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan. Organized by Engendered, the festival aims to highlight gender marginalities and human rights through cinema, and runs until March 16.

Updated: 07-03-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:39 IST
I View World Film Festival: Celebrating Cinema Beyond Borders
The I View World Film Festival is set to captivate audiences from March 12 at New Delhi's Travancore Palace with 'My Melbourne', a compelling anthology crafted by talented filmmakers Onir, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan.

Hosted by Engendered, an organization dedicated to promoting trans-national arts and human rights, the festival provides a platform for filmmakers to unite diverse cultures through cinema. Notable directors Onir, Ali, and Khan are expected to attend, lending their voices to a collective vision of inclusivity and empathy in filmmaking.

Described as a 'bridge that unites cultures', the festival seeks to challenge perceptions and foster understanding through human rights cinema, as it runs until March 16, with each day focusing on contemporary culture and gender marginalities.

