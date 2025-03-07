I View World Film Festival: Celebrating Cinema Beyond Borders

The I View World Film Festival is set to captivate audiences from March 12 at New Delhi's Travancore Palace with 'My Melbourne', a compelling anthology crafted by talented filmmakers Onir, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan.

Hosted by Engendered, an organization dedicated to promoting trans-national arts and human rights, the festival provides a platform for filmmakers to unite diverse cultures through cinema. Notable directors Onir, Ali, and Khan are expected to attend, lending their voices to a collective vision of inclusivity and empathy in filmmaking.

Described as a 'bridge that unites cultures', the festival seeks to challenge perceptions and foster understanding through human rights cinema, as it runs until March 16, with each day focusing on contemporary culture and gender marginalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)