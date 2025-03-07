Left Menu

Yakusho Koji to Receive Lifetime Achievement at Asian Film Awards

Veteran Japanese actor Yakusho Koji will receive the prestigious lifetime achievement award at the 18th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong. This honor recognizes his four decades of contribution to cinema. Yakusho, who gained international fame through numerous acclaimed films, expressed his gratitude and motivation to continue delivering great performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:24 IST
Yakusho Koji to Receive Lifetime Achievement at Asian Film Awards
Yakusho Koji (Image Source: 18th AFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Veteran Japanese actor Yakusho Koji is set to be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 18th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong, as reported by Variety. This recognition places Yakusho among the elite of Japanese cinema, joining previous recipients such as Yamada Yoji and Kiki Kirin.

Yakusho, recently celebrated for his Best Actor win at Cannes 2023 for 'Perfect Days', initially made his mark in Taiga dramas before achieving stardom with films like 'Shall We Dance?' and 'Lost Paradise' in the 1990s. His acclaimed performances have resonated throughout Asia, securing his legacy in the film industry.

Expressing his delight, Yakusho stated that receiving this prestigious award motivates him for future endeavors. The award ceremony is slated for March 16 at Hong Kong's Xiqu Centre. A screening of 'Perfect Days' on March 15 will also feature Yakusho, offering Hong Kong fans a chance to engage with the celebrated actor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025