Yakusho Koji to Receive Lifetime Achievement at Asian Film Awards

Veteran Japanese actor Yakusho Koji is set to be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 18th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong, as reported by Variety. This recognition places Yakusho among the elite of Japanese cinema, joining previous recipients such as Yamada Yoji and Kiki Kirin.

Yakusho, recently celebrated for his Best Actor win at Cannes 2023 for 'Perfect Days', initially made his mark in Taiga dramas before achieving stardom with films like 'Shall We Dance?' and 'Lost Paradise' in the 1990s. His acclaimed performances have resonated throughout Asia, securing his legacy in the film industry.

Expressing his delight, Yakusho stated that receiving this prestigious award motivates him for future endeavors. The award ceremony is slated for March 16 at Hong Kong's Xiqu Centre. A screening of 'Perfect Days' on March 15 will also feature Yakusho, offering Hong Kong fans a chance to engage with the celebrated actor.

