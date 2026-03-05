Left Menu

India Offers Condolences for Iran's Supreme Leader’s Demise

India mourns the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy to convey condolences, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the situation with Iran’s Foreign Minister. India calls for dialogue to resolve the West Asia crisis without reacting to Khamenei's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:01 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • India

India expressed its condolences following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed the message of sympathy directly to the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, although details of their conversation weren't immediately unveiled. Misri's visit to the embassy included signing a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government.

India's Ministry of External Affairs issued photographs showing Misri conversing with Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali. Khamenei died in an Israel-US attack on February 28. Despite some domestic criticism, India maintained its call for dialogue and diplomacy in addressing the wider West Asia conflict.

