Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Fears

The dollar continued its upward trend following increased tensions in the Middle East, sparked by an Iranian warship sinking. As investors gravitate towards the safe-haven currency, expectations of inflation rise, impacting global economic strategies. Gold's unpredictability challenges its traditional status as a safe asset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar resumed its climb on Thursday, recovering swiftly from a brief pause amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The increasing uncertainty arose after Iran's stern warning to the U.S. about regretting the sinking of an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka. This has once again placed the dollar as the safe-haven currency of choice for wary investors.

The lingering conflict has pushed the euro and sterling lower, illustrated by the dollar index, which showed an increase, bolstering the greenback's position against a basket of other currencies. As a result, the traditional dynamics of safe-haven assets, including gold, have become unpredictable, causing a paradigm shift in investor strategies.

This climate of uncertainty comes as inflation fears resurface, clouding market outlooks. Energy price spikes from the Middle East exacerbate these concerns, potentially altering rate forecasts for major central banks. Consequently, traders are recalibrating their expectations of interest rate movements, underlining global economic fragility in these tumultuous times.

