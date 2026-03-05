Pakistan's Military Successes in Operation Ghazab Lil Haq

Pakistan has declared significant success in its military offensive, dubbed Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, against Afghan Taliban forces. The operation was launched in response to the Taliban's attack on 53 targets along the extensive border shared by the two countries.

Speaking to the press, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's political adviser, Rana Sanaullah, clarified Pakistan's demands from Afghanistan to cease allowing its territory to harbor terrorist groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He asserted that if Afghanistan complies, hostilities could be mitigated.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar disclosed official figures, claiming 481 Afghan Taliban personnel were killed since the operation started, with significant military resources destroyed. Pakistan remains engaged in ongoing air strikes following Afghanistan's alleged offensive against Pakistani border installations.