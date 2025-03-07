Push for Marathi Menus Sparks Language Debate in Maharashtra

A campaign led by a Shiv Sena (UBT) member seeks to mandate the use of Marathi on menu cards in Mumbai's restaurants and eateries. Krishna Pawale, an 'upvibhag pramukh' of the party, has called for this change as a sign of respect for the local language.

Pawale argues that eateries in other states prioritize local languages on their menus, a practice not seen in Maharashtra. His letter to the Mumbai city collector emphasizes that disregarding Marathi menus would insult the language and the martyrs of the Sanyukt Maharashtra movement.

This demand emerges in the aftermath of critical remarks made by a senior RSS figure, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, about the necessity of learning Marathi in Mumbai, further fueling ongoing language debates in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)