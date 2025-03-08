The Tragic Fall of Liam Payne: Drugs, Fame, and Misfortune

Liam Payne, a former One Direction member, tragically died after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony last October. Roger Nores, a close friend, has been cleared by the court of any involvement in the incident, which he describes as a case of 'bad luck' and a 'tragedy.'

Nores and two hotel employees were acquitted in February, but two individuals remain detained, accused of giving the 31-year-old singer cocaine. Payne's autopsy revealed substantial levels of drugs and alcohol. Nores insists their friendship wasn't managerial, contrary to prosecutors' claims.

Despite Nores' acquittal, fans of Payne are still grappling with the singer's untimely death, seeking explanations. Nores emphasized the influence of drugs on famous individuals, suggesting the real blame lies in drug accessibility to celebrities rather than individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)