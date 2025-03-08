Left Menu

Breaking Gender Stereotypes in Filmmaking: A Cinematic Revolution

The film industry is urged to end gender categorization and ensure pay parity for women filmmakers and actors. Esteemed filmmakers like Shonali Bose, Rangita Pritish Nandy, and Shabana Azmi discuss the progress and challenges in achieving equal representation and pay in cinema, highlighting ongoing efforts for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:12 IST
This International Women's Day highlights persistent gender disparities in the film industry, with prominent directors and actors calling for an end to the gender classification of filmmakers. They emphasize the need for recognizing women's skills and ensuring pay parity while breaking free from traditional stereotypes.

Shonali Bose, acclaimed for films such as 'Margarita With a Straw', expressed frustration over being defined by her gender. She, along with other industry stalwarts like Shabana Azmi and Madhuri Dixit, advocates for acknowledging women's multifaceted contributions without bias.

The panel, featuring voices like Guneet Monga and Dia Mirza, underscores the industry's slow but essential transformation. They stress the influence of women in storytelling as a driver of societal change, while acknowledging that much remains to be done to achieve true equality on and off the screen.

