Rajasthan: The Bollywood Hub and Wedding Paradise

Rajasthan has become an indispensable part of Bollywood, hosting numerous film productions. At the IIFA Awards press conference, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma highlighted the state's robust infrastructure and scenic locations as key attractions. The annual event in Rajasthan is set to boost tourism, positioning the state as a premier wedding destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:15 IST
Rajasthan continues to hold a prominent place in the Indian film industry, with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stating it is almost impossible to envision Bollywood without the state. Speaking at a press conference for the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur, Sharma revealed that over 60 films, web series, and TV shows were shot in Rajasthan in the past year.

Sharma emphasized the state's advanced infrastructure and numerous tourist destinations that make it a prime location for filmmakers. 'The road and rail network here is very strong,' he noted, expressing joy about the prestigious IIFA event being hosted in Rajasthan this year.

Beyond films, Sharma pointed out Rajasthan's growing popularity as a destination for weddings and events, with thousands occurring in its historic palaces, hotels, and havelis. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also attended the press meet, underscoring the state's rich cultural appeal.

