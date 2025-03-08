Gukesh Champions Chess Diversity Amid Chess Format Evolution
World chess champion D Gukesh stands firm on the importance of classical chess despite the rise of freestyle formats. While open to competing in all forms, Gukesh emphasizes the rich legacy of classical chess. He highlights the role of legendary Viswanathan Anand and corporate backing in India's chess boom.
Reigning world chess champion D Gukesh has expressed a willingness to embrace all chess formats but maintains that classical chess, with its storied past, will continue to hold the highest prestige.
Amid the emergence of freestyle chess enthusiasts and concerns about a potential divide in the sport, Gukesh, who dethroned Ding Liren for the title, sees no imminent split. He remains optimistic about the growth of freestyle chess but doesn't foresee it overtaking classical play in importance.
The Indian chess scene is thriving, with significant credit given to five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand's influence and support from governmental and corporate entities. Gukesh's personal journey from financial difficulty to world champion highlights the extensive community support that has played a pivotal role in his and India's chess successes.
