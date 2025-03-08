Abhishek Bachchan's Heartfelt Exploration of Father-Daughter Bonds in Hindi Cinema

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is bringing a unique perspective to Hindi cinema with his recent film choices, focusing on father-daughter relationships. His latest works, 'I Want to Talk' and the upcoming 'Be Happy', delve into this dynamic, an area not widely explored in the industry.

In these films, directed by Shoojit Sircar and Remo D'Souza respectively, Bachchan takes on the role of a single father navigating life's challenges. He describes the process of filling a mother's void as both intriguing and emotionally rich, drawing parallels from his personal experiences with his daughter Aaradhya to embody his character, Shiv.

'Be Happy' is set to debut on Prime Video on March 14, offering a powerful narrative enriched by Bachchan's own paternal insights and featuring a talented cast including Nora Fatehi and Johny Lever. The film is produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza under Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)