Holi Celebrations Spark Debate at Aligarh Muslim University
Amid demands for Holi celebrations on the Aligarh Muslim University campus, officials have approved festivities at the Non-Resident Students Centre Hall. The move follows controversy over alleged denial of permission for Hindu students to celebrate. The decision aims to maintain the university's tradition of communal harmony.
- Country:
- India
Aligarh Muslim University has permitted Holi celebrations at the Non-Resident Students Centre Hall amid demands from students and controversy with right-wing groups. The decision follows accusations from certain groups who claimed Hindu students were denied permission to celebrate the festival on campus.
The university, upholding its tradition of communal harmony, has decided that students can enjoy the festive spirit on March 13-14. Professor Brij Bhushan Singh stated that this decision aligns with the academic calendar, avoiding clashes with exams and classes.
While some have criticized the politicization of the event, AMU officials and political leaders across the spectrum applauded the move. They emphasized the importance of respecting all religious traditions while maintaining peace and brotherhood within the campus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Holi
- Aligarh
- University
- Controversy
- Celebration
- Right-wing
- AMU
- Communal
- Harmony
- Campus
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision Near Mirzamurad: Five Dead in Highway Crash
Star-Studded Celebrations: Jeh Ali Khan's Birthday Bash and Aadar Jain's Mehendi Event
Haryana-Punjab Deadlock: The Unfinished Saga of the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal
Millions Flock to Pashupatinath for Sacred Mahashivratri Celebration
Delhi Metro's Marathon: A Celebration of Resilience and Determination