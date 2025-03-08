Holi Celebrations Spark Debate at Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh Muslim University has permitted Holi celebrations at the Non-Resident Students Centre Hall amid demands from students and controversy with right-wing groups. The decision follows accusations from certain groups who claimed Hindu students were denied permission to celebrate the festival on campus.

The university, upholding its tradition of communal harmony, has decided that students can enjoy the festive spirit on March 13-14. Professor Brij Bhushan Singh stated that this decision aligns with the academic calendar, avoiding clashes with exams and classes.

While some have criticized the politicization of the event, AMU officials and political leaders across the spectrum applauded the move. They emphasized the importance of respecting all religious traditions while maintaining peace and brotherhood within the campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)