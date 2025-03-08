Peaky Blinders Spin-Off Set for Big Screen Debut

Steven Knight, the mastermind behind the acclaimed crime drama 'Peaky Blinders,' has teased fans with news of a spin-off film set to grace theaters ahead of its Netflix debut. Reported by Deadline, Knight expressed a desire for the franchise's dedicated fanbase to experience the film collectively on the big screen.

During a conversation with Playlist, Knight revealed, "We wrapped on December 13th, featuring an ensemble cast including Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, and fan-favorites Cillian Murphy and Stephen Graham. It's an extraordinary production that deserves a communal viewing experience in cinemas," Deadline quoted. However, Netflix remains tight-lipped on any premieres.

The film, directed by series veteran Tom Harper, continues the epic tale of the notorious Shelby family. Set against the backdrop of early 1900s Birmingham, the production commenced in September, offering fans a thrilling peek at Murphy reprising his iconic role as Tommy Shelby. Knight's script is brought to life through collaboration with co-producers Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley, with executive oversight from an esteemed team including Harper and David Kosse.

Cillian Murphy, riding high on his recent Oscar win for 'Oppenheimer,' enthused about the film's potential: "This is one for the fans," he remarked, as reported by Variety. Despite the series concluding in 2022, Knight assures that the film is merely a chapter, hinting at more to come for the beloved saga.

