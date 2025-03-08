Celebrating Diversity: 2024 Sahitya Akademi Award Recipients Honored at Festival of Letters

In a vibrant celebration of India's literary richness, the 2024 Sahitya Akademi Awards were presented to 23 accomplished writers and poets at the ongoing Sahityotsav: Festival of Letters. The ceremony, which took place on Saturday, spotlighted the exceptional talents of authors from diverse linguistic backgrounds, including Gagan Gill for his Hindi poetry and Easterine Kire for her English novel.

The annual awards, announced in December, honor works across categories such as novels, short stories, poetry, essays, and plays. Other distinguished recipients included Sohan Koul for his Kashmiri novel, Paul Kaur for her Punjabi poetry, and Aron Raja Basomatary for his Bodo novel.

Addressing the ceremony, noted playwright Mahesh Dattani emphasized the critical role of diversity in shaping India's literary landscape. He warned against the homogenization of Indian languages in a globalized world and urged for continued support and promotion of indigenous literature. Dattani's remarks underscored the festival's ethos of inclusivity and cultural celebration.

