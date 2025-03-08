Left Menu

Odisha's State-Sponsored Pilgrimage: A Journey of Faith and Connection

Odisha's state-sponsored pilgrimage initiative provides spiritual journeys for the elderly. A special train, flagged off by the Deputy Chief Minister, took 800 seniors to Ayodhya and Varanasi. This initiative aims to send 8,000 economically disadvantaged older adults to various holy cities, offering comprehensive care during their travels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:45 IST
In a significant initiative to support the spiritual aspirations of its elderly citizens, the Odisha state government organized a special pilgrimage journey. On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida officially flagged off a train from Berhampur station, carrying 800 seniors on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Among the travelers were older adults from several districts, including Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Gajapati, and Kandhamal. As part of the state's 'Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana,' this train marks the second such pilgrimage this year, following an earlier journey to Maharashtra's Shirdi and Nashik.

The initiative seeks to benefit 8,000 elderly individuals from economically disadvantaged sections. With support from government officers, food, lodging, and medical care are provided to ensure a safe and fulfilling spiritual journey. Trains operate from Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Rayagada, Sambalpur, and Balasore, highlighting the state's commitment to facilitating such pilgrimages.

