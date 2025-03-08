From Pageantry to Power: Navneet Kaur Dhillon's New Mission

In a bold venture to uplift women entrepreneurs, former Miss India World Navneet Kaur Dhillon has spearheaded the Women Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Development (WEED) initiative. The program aims to provide aspiring female business leaders with vital support through a robust network of mentors, investors, and experts.

Dhillon, who has shifted gears from the entertainment industry, addressed her motivations during a press conference, stating, "I have always been passionate about women empowerment. I conceptualized WEED to make a tangible impact on empowering women."

With her pageant background and exposure, Dhillon hopes to connect with women possessing startup ideas and inspire them to chase their entrepreneurial visions. The initiative is further bolstered by the involvement of Sahil Makkar, Chairman and CEO of Punjab Angels Network.

(With inputs from agencies.)