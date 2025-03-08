From Pageantry to Power: Navneet Kaur Dhillon's New Mission
Former Miss India World Navneet Kaur Dhillon has launched the WEED initiative to support women entrepreneurs. The program offers access to mentors, investors, and experts. Dhillon transitioned from the entertainment industry to empower women, leveraging her experience to help them pursue entrepreneurial dreams. Sahil Makkar supports the initiative.
In a bold venture to uplift women entrepreneurs, former Miss India World Navneet Kaur Dhillon has spearheaded the Women Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Development (WEED) initiative. The program aims to provide aspiring female business leaders with vital support through a robust network of mentors, investors, and experts.
Dhillon, who has shifted gears from the entertainment industry, addressed her motivations during a press conference, stating, "I have always been passionate about women empowerment. I conceptualized WEED to make a tangible impact on empowering women."
With her pageant background and exposure, Dhillon hopes to connect with women possessing startup ideas and inspire them to chase their entrepreneurial visions. The initiative is further bolstered by the involvement of Sahil Makkar, Chairman and CEO of Punjab Angels Network.
