Imtiaz Ali's Triumph at IIFA Digital Awards 2025

In a dazzling commencement of the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 at Jaipur's Silver Jubilee celebrations, Imtiaz Ali's ''Amar Singh Chamkila'' and the latest season of ''Panchayat'' stole the limelight as top winners.

The starry night, which showcased electrifying performances from the likes of Nora Fatehi and Mika Singh, saw Ali's work on Netflix's ''Amar Singh Chamkila'' clinch the Best Film and Best Director awards.

Netflix and Prime Video productions dominated the awards across acting, directing, and storytelling categories, spotlighting a blend of seasoned and emerging talents in the streaming landscape.

