Bollywood Nostalgia: Shahid and Kareena's Unplanned Reunion Sparks Online Buzz
Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming moment at the IIFA Digital Awards. Despite their past relationship, both stars expressed that meeting on stage was normal for them. Their unexpected reunion delighted fans online, reminiscent of their roles in the movie 'Jab We Met'.
Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted fans as they shared a moment on stage at the IIFA Digital Awards. The event marked a rare public interaction between the former co-stars.
When asked about the encounter, Shahid downplayed the significance, stating that such meetings aren't unusual for them. 'Aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hain (Today we met on stage, but we keep running into each other here and there),' Shahid explained.
The reunion has sparked nostalgia among fans, who remember the actors' performances in iconic films like 'Jab We Met'. Their appearance together reignited fond memories and became a highlight of the awards ceremony.
