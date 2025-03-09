Pope Francis' Steady Recovery: A Testament to Resilience

Pope Francis is exhibiting signs of recovery from his bout with double pneumonia, according to medical updates. The Vatican announced that the 88-year-old pontiff, who has been in the hospital for over three weeks, is showing a slow yet steady improvement.

On Sunday, officials reported that Pope Francis had a restful night, though he remains absent from his routine noon blessing for the fourth consecutive week. Despite this, the traditional text of his blessing will still be distributed by the Vatican.

Doctors highlighted his stable condition, noting his lack of fever and satisfactory blood oxygen levels, suggesting a positive response to treatment. However, they maintain a guarded outlook on his recovery. The Vatican's daily activities and Holy Year celebrations continue, with Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny officiating events in place of Pope Francis.

