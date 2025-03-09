Pope Francis' Steady Recovery: A Testament to Resilience
Pope Francis is showing gradual improvement after being hospitalized for over three weeks with double pneumonia. The Vatican reported he is responding well to treatment. Although still under cautious prognosis, his stability indicates a positive response to therapy. Meanwhile, Vatican operations and celebrations continue in his absence.
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis is exhibiting signs of recovery from his bout with double pneumonia, according to medical updates. The Vatican announced that the 88-year-old pontiff, who has been in the hospital for over three weeks, is showing a slow yet steady improvement.
On Sunday, officials reported that Pope Francis had a restful night, though he remains absent from his routine noon blessing for the fourth consecutive week. Despite this, the traditional text of his blessing will still be distributed by the Vatican.
Doctors highlighted his stable condition, noting his lack of fever and satisfactory blood oxygen levels, suggesting a positive response to treatment. However, they maintain a guarded outlook on his recovery. The Vatican's daily activities and Holy Year celebrations continue, with Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny officiating events in place of Pope Francis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stability and Challenges in Chinese Pork Industry
Andrey Rublev's Mindset Transformation: From Stress to Stability
German Industry Urges Swift Government Formation for Economic Stability
Pioneering India’s First Cell and Gene Therapy Hub in Hyderabad
Manchester United's Financial Overhaul: A Bold Move to Secure Stability