Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Budget with Emphasis on Cultural Development

The Madhya Pradesh government presented a Rs 4.21 lakh crore budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, with an emphasis on the development of religious sites and social welfare, while opting not to impose any new taxes.

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda introduced the budget in the legislative assembly, noting a 15% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. This budget, termed for a 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh', estimates a fiscal deficit at 4.66% of the Gross State Domestic Product.

Key allocations include Rs 47,296 crore reserved for Scheduled Tribes, Rs 32,633 crore for Scheduled Castes, and Rs 18,669 crore for the Mukhya Mantri Laadli Behna Yojana. Additional provisions were set for cultural projects, such as the development of 'Omkareshwar Lok' and funds for Shrikrishna Pathey Yojana aimed at enhancing sites linked to Lord Sri Krishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)